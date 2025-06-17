Boulder’s Frasca named James Beard’s most outstanding restaurant

BOULDER — Frasca Food and Wine received one of the most prestigious culinary awards Sunday evening when it was honored as the nation’s most outstanding restaurant by the James Beard Foundation.

The upscale Italian restaurant at 1738 Pearl St. in Boulder was the only Colorado restaurant to win at the 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago.

The Outstanding Restaurant award, presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water, honors “a restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.” The other nominees were Coquine in Portland, Oregon; Galit in Chicago; Nonesuch in Oklahoma City and Oberlin in Providence, Rhode Island.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners for this well-deserved recognition,” Elizabeth Falkner, James Beard Foundation Awards Committee chairwoman and trustee, said in a prepared statement. “As someone who understands the transformative power of these awards, I’m thrilled to celebrate your exceptional talent and the catalyst this recognition provides for your continued growth.”

Last year Frasca retained the one-star Michelin Guide rating it received in 2023. The upscale Italian restaurant won a 2019 James Beard award in the Outstanding Service category.

