Denver Metro Chamber VP to lead API Colorado

DENVER — Carly West, most recently a vice president with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, has been hired by the American Petroleum Institute to serve as API Colorado’s executive director.

“Carly offers a rare combination of legislative insight, business acumen, and experience in the energy sector, making her perfectly suited for this role,” API senior vice president Rolf Hanson said in a prepared statement. “Her leadership experience in both the private and public sectors has positioned her as a trusted voice in Colorado’s policy landscape. With her proven ability to navigate complex issues and foster consensus, Carly is exceptionally prepared to lead API Colorado in our ongoing efforts to advocate for responsible energy development and economic progress throughout the state.”

Before joining Denver Metro, West, a Colorado State University graduate, managed government affairs in Colorado for Black Hills Energy.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“It’s an honor to lead API Colorado at such a pivotal time for Colorado’s energy landscape,” West said in a statement. “This state has long played a central role in advancing safe, reliable, and affordable energy, and I’m excited to build on that legacy by working collaboratively with policymakers, communities, and industry leaders. I look forward to supporting the women and men of Colorado’s natural gas and oil industry as we help meet our state’s energy needs while promoting responsible development and strengthening our economy.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn