Vero buys Oregon broadband provider BendTel

BOULDER — VFN Holdings Inc., a Boulder fiber infrastructure company and broadband internet provider that does business as Vero Networks and Vero Fiber, recently inked a deal to acquire central Oregon broadband provider BendTel Inc.

“We’ve been actively building our footprint in Bend, and this acquisition accelerates that momentum,” Vero CEO Sunita Krishna said in a prepared statement . “BendTel has a strong legacy in Bend and a deep understanding of the local business landscape. We’re excited to bring our resources and experience to scale that foundation while maintaining the local service customers have come to trust.”

Terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close in the fall, were not disclosed. Vero has made a series of similar acquisitions in recent months, including a deal in March to absorb Montana Digital LLC, a fiber broadband company that operates in Montana under the MtnMax brand.

