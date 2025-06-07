FNBO releases 2024 Impact Report

OMAHA, Nebraska — FNBO has released its 2024 Impact Report, detailing the bank’s philanthropic giving, employee volunteerism and environmental sustainability initiatives.

“Every year, we challenge ourselves to go further for our customers and our communities,” Christina Kahler, FNBO’s managing director, philanthropy, said in a prepared statement. “This year’s report is more than just a snapshot; it’s a testament to the meaningful progress we’re making toward our long-term community goals. It reflects the collective dedication of teams across FNBO, all working together to create lasting impact.”

Among the report highlights from 2024:

More than $7.6 million given to nonprofit organizations dedicated to economic development, including affordable housing and workforce-development initiatives, financial literacy, access to arts and culture, community health and well-being, and environmental sustainability.

More than 28,000 FNBO employee service hours spent giving back to the community through volunteer and financial literacy initiatives, mentoring students, supporting local nonprofits and participating in company-led service projects.

More than $38 million to support Community Development Investments to increase access to affordable housing, build businesses and create jobs.

More than $1 million donated to 33 United Way chapters across FNBO’s footprint.



Impact Grant Program

FNBO’s Impact Grant Program provides funding support to nonprofit organizations working in three areas: affordable housing, workforce development and financial literacy.

Grant applications are scored based on demonstrated community need, program effectiveness and alignment with the Impact by FNBO strategy.

In 2024, FNBO awarded $1,758,000 in Impact Grants to 88 nonprofit organizations across its eight-state footprint.



2035 Sustainability Goals

The 2024 Impact Report details progress made toward FNBO’s 2035 Sustainability Goals. In five years, FNBO is more than 50% toward its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2035. Since establishing its baseline in 2019, the bank has eliminated nearly 27,000 metric tons of CO2, the equivalent of removing 6,294 cars from the road each year.

Waste-reduction efforts at First National Tower have led to an 88% landfill diversion rate after a comprehensive waste audit, equal to 173 tons of material redirected from landfills.

FNBO also worked closely with Eurest USA in 2024 to increase compostable material use to 80% to 90% in the Tower’s café. Additionally, solutions to support food recovery through a partnership with Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue were implemented to transfer and distribute items to those in need.

2027 Commitment to Community Impact Plan

2024 marked the completion of the third year of FNBO’s five-year Commitment to the Community Impact Plan.

$203 million in Community Development Investments (101.5% of its $200 million goal).

$1.71 billion in small-business loans (38% of its $4.5 billion goal).

$897.3 million in community-development loans (69% of its $1.3 billion goal).

$22.7 million community sponsorships, capital donations and Impact Grants (65% of its $35 million goal).

91,476 FNBO employee service hours (73% of its 125,000 goal).

More information on the initiatives and goals is available in the full report at fnbo.com/impact.

FNBO, a trade name for First National Bank of Omaha, is one of the largest privately held banks in the U.S., with more than $32 billion in assets and 4,500 employees.

