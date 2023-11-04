Sunflower Bank launches community partner program

DENVER — Sunflower Bank has launched a Community Partner Award program to recognize individuals and organizations in its communities.

Award recipients will receive grants to be used in support of their efforts to serve their communities. The program is led by the bank’s Community Affairs Office and includes participation from employees, individuals and local organizations throughout Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 communities in qualified counties of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas.

Nominations are open through Nov. 15, with Sunflower Bank donating a total of $80,000 through 17 Community Partner Award grants of $3,000 to $15,000.

Nominees receiving the greatest number of employee votes in each market will receive a corresponding award. Check-donation presentations will be held throughout the month of December.

In addition, five “Empowerment Award” winners will be named as a result of a public submission process.

Community Partner Award winners will be chosen from nominees that display one of the following criteria:

Demonstrate exceptional focus on community enhancement through their work.

Support one of the bank’s main impact areas: affordable housing, economic development, financial education or community services.

Help create stronger communities that are diverse, equitable, inclusive, and modeled to create opportunities.

“’Bringing out the best in the lives we touch … Creating Possibility,’ is our mission statement. By establishing the Sunflower Bank Community Partner Award, we’re excited to provide much-needed support to wonderful local partners that enhance our communities,” Danny Spears, Community Reinvestment Act program director for Sunflower Bank, said in a prepared statement.

Sunflower Bank has donated more than $530,000 to charitable organizations, and its employees have logged more than 16,000 volunteer hours in their communities since 2020.