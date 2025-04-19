FNBO donates $38,950 to FFA in five states

OMAHA, Nebraska — FNBO, the trade name for First National Bank of Omaha, has donated $38,950 to Future Farmers of America groups in Colorado, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

“Through meaningful donations, we are proud to contribute to the development of the future of agriculture,” Christina Kahler, managing director of marketing and philanthropy for FNBO, said in a written statement. “As one of the nation’s top ag lenders, FNBO takes pride in supporting organizations like FFA that are preparing the next generation to lead the ag industry.”

FNBO is sponsoring the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program for the eighth year with a $12,000 donation. The funds will support the year-long program that serves as a catalyst in entrepreneurship-based education for Nebraska FFA members and agricultural education students.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The bank is also continuing its support of the Colorado FFA Foundation with a $2,500 donation. The funds will support agricultural education for students in Colorado.

Additionally, FNBO is donating $24,450 to more than 60 local FFA chapters in greater Nebraska, Illinois, South Dakota and Wyoming.

FNBO is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska Inc., with more than $32 billion in assets and 4,500 employees. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

on Facebook on LinkedIn