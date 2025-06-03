CPG investor absorbs Rowdy Mermaid; founders to remain aboard

BOULDER — Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Inc., which makes kombucha beverages and the Good Mood Soda line, was recently acquired by consumer packaged goods investment firm Next in Natural.

Jamba Dunn and Erin Donnelly, Rowdy’s founders, will remain with the brand as CEO and customer growth and marketing director, respectively, while Jeff Lichtenstein, CEO of New York-based Next in Natural, will serve as Rowdy’s chairman.

“Rowdy Mermaid epitomizes what’s next — delicious, organic and functional ingredients with passionate mission driven leadership and fun marketing; these align with our values and what consumers want more of,” Lichtenstein said in a prepared statement.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“With Next in Natural’s cross-functional team, network and expertise, Rowdy Mermaid is set to better serve our customers and expand our community, offering one of the most deliciously functional beverages on the market,” Donnelly said in a statement.Rowdy Mermaid raised $3.5 million in Series A financing in 2019, then added another $3.5 million to that fundraising haul the following year.

