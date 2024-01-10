Purely Elizabeth expands in breakfast line

Purely Elizabeth has expanded in the breakfast line with cookie granola. Courtesy Purely Elizabeth.

BOULDER — Purely Elizabeth LLC, a Boulder-based natural-foods company, has launched a new product line that expands its offerings in the breakfast market.

Cookie Granola combines the brand’s granola with a cookie recipe for a snackable granola cluster that the company describes as having “the flavor and crispy texture of a delicious cookie.”

“We’re celebrating the joy of two great things coming together,” Elizabeth Stein, CEO and founder of Purely Elizabeth, said in a written statement. “We’ve always been the innovator in the breakfast category and by launching Cookie Granola, we are able to grow the category by merging the breakfast and snacking occasion.”

Purely Elizabeth Cookie Granola is made with 100% whole grains and is baked with coconut oil and coconut sugar. Other ingredients include organic certified gluten-free oats, oat flour and coconut flour.

The product is available in three flavors: chocolate chip cookie granola, double chocolate chip cookie granola and oatmeal raisin cookie granola.

Purely Elizabeth’s sales grew by 45% in 2023, according to a press release.