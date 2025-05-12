Tenayo Foods enters Target stores, website

BOULDER — Tenayo Foods LLC, a Boulder-based company that produces salsa and sauces, has launched retail distribution in select Target stores across the country and at Target.com.

Tenayo’s Spicy Al Pastor and Roasted Poblano Barbecue Sauces are featured at Target, coinciding with a new logo and design for the products’ packaging.

The sauces can be used for grilling, slow-cooking, dipping or drizzling, and can be used on eggs, vegetables or meats.

“Our launch at Target enables us to bridge the gap of making restaurant-quality food accessible to a broader audience. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a seasoned chef, everyone can enjoy the gourmet flavors they crave, right at home,” Tenayo officials said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to invite more consumers to try Tenayo and experience the brand’s new visual identity, which is as bold and captivating as our sauces.”

The products retail for $9.99 per bottle.

