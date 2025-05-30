Maxar hires leader for Enterprise biz unit

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), a Westminster-based aerospace company specializing in satellite imagery, recently hired Todd Surdey as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s Enterprise business segment, which serves commercial customers across the consumer mapping, energy, automotive and telecommunications industries.

Surdeys’ resume includes roles with technology companies such as Palo Alto Networks, VMWare, Google, SAP, Salesforce and Zoom, according to a Maxar news release.

“Todd brings a decades-long track record of building high-growth sales organizations and introducing innovative software technologies to new markets, and his experience will help us continue to expand our customer base at a critical time in the company’s growth,” Maxar Intelligence CEO Dan Smoot said in the release. “We’re continuing to build more innovative, AI-powered geospatial software products that help solve our commercial customers’ biggest challenges — from powering high-definition maps for navigation to site monitoring in the energy industry in near real-time. Todd’s leadership will help us expand our presence and partnerships around the world.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Sudery’s job at Maxar involves “accelerating commercial adoption of Maxar’s AI-powered geospatial products, which are designed to support a wide range of use cases such as intelligent mapping, site monitoring and autonomous navigation,” the release said.

on Facebook on LinkedIn