Maxar hires chief technology officer from Google

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), a Westminster-based aerospace company specializing in satellite imagery, has hired Arvind Srinivasan to serve as chief technology officer for its Maxar Intelligence business unit.

Srinivasan spent 13 years working at Google (Alphabet Inc. (Nasdag: GOOG)).

“Arvind Srinivasan has a decades-long track record of developing first-to-market digital platforms in the geospatial sector and managing large-scale infrastructure systems at some of the world’s most successful technology companies,” Dan Smoot, Maxar Intelligence chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement. “With his experience, he can help us accelerate progress against key growth priorities, including further scaling the Maxar Geospatial Platform and continuing to evolve our industry-leading 3D and analytics capabilities.”