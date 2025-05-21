Government & Politics  May 21, 2025

Dacono settles lawsuit with former city manager

By

Dacono has settled a lawsuit filed by a former city manager who alleged that his termination was retaliatory and violated the Open Meetings Law.

Christopher Wood
