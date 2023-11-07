Incumbents lead the early charge in Lafayette City Council race

LAFAYETTE — Voters in Lafayette are selecting four City Council members out of a slate of seven candidates, and a pair of incumbents have an early lead on the rest of the pack.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with more than 12,000 votes tallied, Lafayette City Councilmen JD Mangat (23.70% of the vote) and Tim Barnes (19.75%) were outpacing challengers David Fridland (18.67%), an environmental sustainability manager at Denver International Airport; Eric Ryant (11.46%), an entrepreneur; Crystal Gallegos (11.40%), a substitute school teacher; Gala Orba (8.89%) a travel saleswoman and yoga instructor; and John Watson (6.13%), an insurance broker.