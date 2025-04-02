Government & Politics  April 2, 2025

Council moves city leader raises to second reading

GREELEY — Greeley’s top three leaders are in line to collectively make almost $800,000 in 2025 if the Greeley Council approves raises scheduled for them later this month.

The council adopted resolutions on first reading to give the city manager, municipal judge and city attorney raises for 2025. The council will hold a public hearing and vote on the raises on April 15. If the council approves the raises, they will be effective Feb. 13, 2025.

Greeley city manager Raymond Lee is scheduled to get a 5.5% raise to $318,474.69, plus an increase to 12% from 11% of his annual salary in retirement benefits.

Greeley city attorney Stacey Aurzada is set to receive a 6.8% raise to $263,026.62.

Municipal Judge Mark Gonzales’ 2025 salary is set to increase to $215,173.47, plus a contribution of 5% of his annual salary to a 457 retirement plan, costing $10,758.67 a year.

All three officials underwent private performance reviews with the city council.

