Federal funding cuts, policy shifts concern Boulder County nonprofits

BOULDER — Community Foundation Boulder County has released the Boulder County Nonprofit Survey report outlining how federal funding cuts, executive orders and policy changes are affecting nonprofits in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Nonprofit Survey was distributed online via email to more than 1,000 individuals made up of primarily local nonprofit professionals. Ninety-six nonprofit leaders participated in the survey, representing different focus areas, annual operating size and geographic area served in Boulder County.

The survey asked nonprofit leaders about the impacts of federal funding cuts and policy changes, their organizations’ level of preparedness and which issues and focus areas are being most affected. Findings included:

Four key areas were ranked as the highest areas of concern: diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; immigration and citizenship policies; gender and sexual health policies; and climate and energy policies. ​

Slightly more than half of the organizations participating in the survey did not receive federal support. For those receiving funds, federal cuts and policy changes are expected to have a range of direct and indirect impacts throughout the nonprofit sector.​

Nonprofit organizations are operating in a time of uncertainty related to financial conditions, viability of community programs, along with increased need for services experienced by some organizations.​

​ A majority of Boulder County Nonprofits (72%) that participated in the survey had six months or less of operating reserves.

Board activity levels varied in response to the federal policies and changes. Some boards are taking an information gathering approach, while others are mobilizing around advocacy, fundraising and internal operations. ​

Beyond additional funding, nonprofits are requesting support and training around fundraising, financial development and board development.

To learn more about the survey findings and explore the full report, visit commfound.org/2025-nonprofit-survey, with deeper data available at commfound.org/trends/nonprofit-survey.

Resilience Fund launched

In response to the survey results, Community Foundation Boulder County has launched a Resilience Fund to support local nonprofits with education, technical assistance, and financial support. To donate, visit godonate.akoyago.com/cfbc/fund/resilience-fund.

Trends in Action

Community Foundation Boulder County will conduct an event to discuss the survey findings. Trends in Action: The State of Boulder County’s Nonprofit Sector, will take place Wednesday, May 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees will learn more about key findings and how federal policy and funding shifts are affecting local organizations, followed by interactive discussions aimed at fostering connection and collaboration across the community.

