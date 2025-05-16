Ranch complex awarded grant for EV charging stations
LOVELAND — Funding through a state grant will enable Larimer County’s events complex, The Ranch, to install four electric-vehicle charging stations.
The Charge Ahead Colorado grant program, administered by the Colorado Energy Office and the Regional Air Quality Council, will support installation of the charging pedestals at a primary location on the 316-acre campus, marking a significant milestone in The Ranch’s broader sustainability and environmental stewardship initiatives.
The new charging stations will provide greater access to clean transportation infrastructure for staff, guests and community members and directly contribute to Larimer County’s ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and support renewable solutions across the region.
SPONSORED CONTENT
“This award reflects our team’s commitment to investing in smart, future-ready infrastructure,” Conor McGrath, managing director of The Ranch, said in a prepared statement. “As stewards of a vibrant, growing community hub, we are proud to lead by example and integrate environmentally conscious practices that align with our vision for a cleaner, more resilient future.”
The installation of the EV charging pedestals is part of a larger, long-term sustainability strategy at The Ranch, focused on promoting renewable-energy solutions and low-emission alternatives, enhancing energy efficiency across facilities and operations, providing equitable access to clean transportation options and educating the public and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility.
In addition to this initial phase, The Ranch has set a goal to install up to 40 additional EV charging pedestals across the campus over the next five years. It also recently launched a pilot program for electric bikes for staff use.
Phase Two of the master plan includes environmentally focused improvements embedded into the facility’s future planning.
“From LED lighting retrofits to low-flow water fixtures, solar-readiness in new construction, and comprehensive waste diversion goals, sustainability is embedded in every layer of our planning process,” Chris Brodzinski, general manager of operations at The Ranch, said in a news release. “The EV charging stations are just the start. Phase Two of our master plan is an opportunity to transform The Ranch into a regional leader in green innovation and responsible development.”
The Charge Ahead Colorado program supports the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by funding charging infrastructure in workplaces, public locations and multifamily housing units.
“These charging stations are more than just hardware,” McGrath said. “They’re a statement of values. They represent our promise to current and future generations that The Ranch is a place where innovation, access and environmental consciousness intersect.”
Installation of the initial EV charging pedestals is expected by fall, with the long-term infrastructure plan unfolding through 2030.
