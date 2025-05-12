Greeley’s Vantage Hemp aims to break into Brazilian market

GREELEY — Vantage Hemp Co. has begun the regulatory process necessary for companies to sell CBD products in Brazil.

“Vantage is positioned to meet the needs of the aspiring Brazilian market, which demands stringent pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing and full transparency across all production processes,” the company said in a news release.

Initiating the compliance process with ANVISA, Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency, is but one step in a broader effort to expand into the Latin American hemp market, said Vantage, which began a similar push in Australia in 2023.

“Brazil represents an opportunity to support a large patient population. As a manufacturer, our goal is to empower companies in the region by providing compliant, scalable solutions,” Vantage chief operating officer Deepank Utkhede said in a prepared statement. “While some companies avoid or exit international markets due to compliance hurdles, we’re doubling down on our global expansion strategy, and we’re committed to doing it right.”

