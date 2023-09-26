Vantage Hemp hopes to begin sales Down Under

GREELEY — Vantage Hemp Co. has successfully completed an audit with Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), an important step toward importing and selling the Greeley company’s CBD products in the nation, which, according to a news release, “mandates that cannabidiol must meet pharmaceutical manufacturing standards for medicinal use.”

The audit took place over four days in August.

“As a result of the audit, Vantage is poised to receive its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate from the TGA in the coming months, cementing our status as a compliant, transparent and reliable partner for companies seeking to navigate this complex landscape,” Vantage chief operating office Deepank Utkhede said in the release.