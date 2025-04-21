Opinion: Greeley’s $1.1B gamble: A monument to misplaced priorities

Just when you thought taxpayer-funded sports arenas were a relic of bad public policy, the Greeley City Council proved otherwise. The board recently approved a $1.1 billion entertainment district — an 8,000-seat minor-league hockey arena, indoor waterpark, and 350-room hotel — backed by a risky financing scheme tied to a local developer whose team will headline the venue.

It’s not just ambitious. It’s unprecedented. Greeley, a city of 112,000 people, is committing to a public-private project larger than the one Denver used to fund Union Station, despite having a fraction of the population and resources. It will be the largest publicly financed project of its kind in Colorado history — all approved without a public vote.

To put it bluntly: if the Walton family needed financial help building a new Broncos stadium, they should’ve called Greeley. This little cow town apparently thinks it’s flush with cash — or at least is willing to mortgage its future like it is.

I grew up in Greeley. I’ve owned two homes in the city. I still have family there. I care deeply about the people who live and work in Weld County. But this decision is a profound misstep — one that will burden residents for decades, limit future investment in core infrastructure and further alienate the city from its own citizens.

A community ignored

Let’s start with the basics. Greeley’s population is 42% Hispanic, yet no Spanish-language information was released to this community about the project. And while the City Council claims the deal doesn’t raise taxes — yet — residents shouldn’t be fooled. Water, sewer, and utility bills will rise, and moral obligation bonds will tie up the city’s credit, making it harder to fund schools, roads and public safety in the future.

Meanwhile, 13.8% of families and 17.4% of the general population live below the poverty line. A large share of the city can’t afford $100 hockey tickets or $300 hotel rooms. This development may serve visitors and wealthier nearby towns, but it won’t serve the people footing the bill.

And the location? The project sits on the far western edge of Greeley, closer to Windsor and Johnstown than downtown Greeley. It’s a 25-minute drive from the city center. In approving this project, the council effectively sold Greeley’s identity to its western neighbors, abandoning decades of investment in its own downtown.

Priorities out of whack

Greeley has critical infrastructure needs — many of which will now likely be delayed or ignored. The Weld County Justice Center downtown needs modernization to serve a rapidly growing population. The Union Colony Civic Center and recreation facilities are over 40 years old. Roadways are strained. The city’s schools lag behind both state and national averages.

And Greeley still doesn’t have a functioning mall, is dominated by fast-food chains, and faces rising crime and homelessness.

And yet, the city is choosing to invest in a waterpark and hockey arena?

Worse still, there’s already a competing arena, Blue Arena, just a few miles away. But this City Council is so eager to make a name for itself, it has ignored common sense, basic economics, and the warnings of its own citizens. Most supporters of the project weren’t even from Greeley. Most of those opposed were.

The vote last week wasn’t democratic — it was performative. The minds of members of Greeley City Council were made up long before public comment began.

A risk that could haunt Greeley for decades

The financing model relies on a complex bond structure and moral obligations that tie the city to a 501(c)(3) shell organization. The risk is immense. If the project underperforms — as many similar arenas have — the city will be on the hook, and its credit rating will suffer. That means less borrowing power for the real priorities residents care about.

With a shaky national economy and a weakening housing market, this isn’t the time to make a billion-dollar bet on tourism and ticket sales. It’s a time for stability, responsibility, and listening to the people who live there.

As a Weld County business owner, I was actively exploring potential expansion in Greeley. That has changed. This city’s leadership has shown it’s willing to roll the dice with other people’s money, without consent, without transparency, and without humility.

I sincerely hope this gamble pays off. But I fear the citizens of Greeley will be the ones left holding the bag. I urge them to explore every avenue, including legal options, to challenge and reverse this reckless decision.

Greeley deserves better.

Jeremy Petersen is a former Greeley resident, 2007 graduate of Greeley West High School and owner of Identity Pet Nutrition.

