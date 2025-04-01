Boulder seeks feedback on Folsom Street alternatives

BOULDER — Business and community members can provide feedback to the City of Boulder this month for its Folsom Street Safety Improvements Project, an initiative designed to improve travel along and across Folsom Street between Pine Street and Colorado Avenue.

The public can participate via the virtual open house through April 11 or join the in-person open house from 4 to 7 p.m. next Monday at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 2425 Colorado Ave.

Participants can expect to learn more about the corridor, view a summary of community and business priorities based on input collected so far, and share their thoughts on the alternatives and their draft evaluation. Input will help the city identify a recommended alternative to make travel safer, more connected and more comfortable for all travelers on the important north-south street in central Boulder.

The work supports Boulder’s Vision Zero goal of ending serious injury and fatal crashes and reducing all other crashes. This part of Folsom Street falls along the city’s High Risk Network, where nearly half of all fatal and serious-injury crashes occur or are likely to occur in the future, as well as the regional High Risk Network identified by the Denver Regional Council of Governments as locations with a high concentration of serious and fatal injury crashes in the Denver metro area.

This part of Folsom also is a priority segment on the Core Arterial Network initiative, a years-long comprehensive roadway redesign effort toward safer, more connected and more comfortable travel on 13 arterial streets.Event details and frequently asked questions are available on the project webpage, and those interested can stay connected by signing up for the project email list.

