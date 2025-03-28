Fanning to steer Fort Collins Symphony

FORT COLLINS — Wendy Fanning has been named executive director of the Fort Collins Symphony, replacing the retiring Mary Kopco, and will begin her duties on Tuesday.

After a national search, Fanning was selected to lead the symphony into its 102nd season. She brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit management and a deep commitment to the arts.

“We are excited to welcome Wendy to the symphony,” Kopco said in a prepared statement. “She is an accomplished professional with a passion for classical music and community engagement. Wendy’s expertise will bring fresh energy to the symphony, and we are confident she will play a key role in elevating our mission.”

Fanning’s career includes managing fine-arts programs and securing funding for organizations such as the Wyoming Women’s Business Center. As executive director there, she played a pivotal role in expanding the organization’s services and fostering community partnerships. Her background also includes leadership positions with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, where she increased philanthropic contributions and developed new programming.

Current Fort Collins Symphony board president Pattie Cowell, who chaired the search committee, said in a news release that “Wendy’s extensive background, including leadership roles with organizations like the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation and the Arizona Opera, uniquely qualifies her for this position. Her experience working with community members, stakeholders, and patrons will help the symphony grow both in artistic quality and community impact.”

Fanning holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities and fine arts from the University of Wyoming, with graduate studies in American studies, art history, English and women’s studies.

The Fort Collins Symphony’s roots trace to 1923, when violinist Editha Todd Leonard established the Fort Collins Community Orchestra. In 1950, conductor Will Schwartz transformed the orchestra into a fully professional symphony orchestra. The symphony itself is led by Wes Kenney, now in his 22nd season as the orchestra’s music director and conductor.

