Hensel Phelps to move regional HQ to Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Hensel Phelps Construction Co. will move its Rocky Mountain Region office and Facilities Services Group from Thornton to Broomfield by next summer — but not in the space it originally eyed five years ago.

Instead of setting up shop at McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.’s new Baseline development, the prolific general contractor will renovate an existing one-story building at 105 Technology Drive in the Interlocken business district.

“This has been in the works for awhile, and it got finalized weeks ago,” said Jennifer Hoffman, manager for the City and County of Broomfield. “This building is going to be representative of how cool Hensel Phelps is.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Hoffman said officials from the contractor recently met with Broomfield mayor Guyleen Castriotta, and “she is very excited about this, obviously.”

Once it’s open in summer 2026, Hoffman said, the office will house about 430 employees.

“We couldn’t be happier with the move,” she said. “They have been partners to the state of Colorado and throughout the nation. They just exemplify quality, thoughtful design and implementation. Their breadth and depth of projects is really second to none.”

The company’s projects include MacGregor Square in Lower Downtown Denver, the Great Hall at Denver International Airport and the new terminal at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland.

“Not only are we excited to have them, but also their community involvement,” she said. “Wherever they go, they get involved. They show up.”

Besides Colorado, Hensel Phelps’ Rocky Mountain Region includes Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming.

According to a brochure about the project that was submitted to Broomfield officials, Hensel Phelps said the center of the building would contain a technology laboratory for the firm’s Virtual Design and Construction Department, where team members can build virtual scale models of the company’s projects.

In a post on her LinkedIn page, Hoffman noted that “their teams work across diverse markets, including aviation, government, commercial, transportation, critical facilities and health care. … Their expertise and innovation will be a tremendous asset to our city.”

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Hensel Phelps in 2020 had considered locating in McWhinney’s Baseline development, near Colorado Highway 7 and Sheridan Parkway in Broomfield.

Last summer, the City of Loveland approved a business assistance agreement with Hensel Phelps for the development of a new $69 million, 100,000-square-foot global headquarters for the Greeley-based company to be constructed in mid-2027 in McWhinney’s Centerra South mixed-use development. As part of the agreement, Loveland will provide up to $1 million in fee waivers and has offered an additional $2,000 cash payment per employee at the Loveland location, up to $500,000, that can be requested by Hensel Phelps three years after issuance of the certificate of occupancy. In return, more than 400 jobs are expected to be added at that location within 10 years.

Hensel Phelps has maintained a headquarters in Greeley since 1937, operating at 420 Sixth Ave., and is one of the largest employee-owned companies in the nation.

on Facebook on LinkedIn