McWhinney, Johnstown donate to senior center
JOHNSTOWN — The town of Johnstown and McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. have awarded $10,000 to the Johnstown Senior CAenter to support its programs and services for senior residents.
According to a Johnstown news release, the town matched McWhinney’s $5,000 donation, which will focus on enhancing “wellness initiatives, outreach efforts, social activities and facility improvements.”
