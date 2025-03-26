 March 26, 2025

McWhinney, Johnstown donate to senior center

Officials of the Town of Johnstown and McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. display a check representing the two entities’ donation to the Johnstown Senior Center. Source: Town of Johnstown
By

JOHNSTOWN — The town of Johnstown and McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. have awarded $10,000 to the Johnstown Senior CAenter to support its programs and services for senior residents.

According to a Johnstown news release, the town matched McWhinney’s $5,000 donation, which will focus on enhancing “wellness initiatives, outreach efforts, social activities and facility improvements.”

