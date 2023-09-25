Kroger opens spoke facility in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) ​h​as opened a new spoke facility at Trade@2534, just south of U.S. Highway 34 and east of the Scheels sporting goods store in Johnstown.

The Johnstown Town Council approved an incentive agreement in February to get Kroger to locate the facility in the town. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the approximately 57,000-square-foot facility​ will work in conjunction with ​a fulfillment center​ in Aurora. Employees ​w​ill assemble orders ​there and place them in climate-controlled vehicles to travel to Johnstown, where they’re checked and then placed on refrigerated delivery trucks headed directly to customers’ doors.