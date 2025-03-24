Estes Park seeks comments on parking amendments

ESTES PARK — Residents and stakeholders in Estes Park are being asked to comment through Saturday on an amendment to the town’s municipal code regarding parking prohibitions.

The proposed changes, which a news release from the town says “aim to enhance clarity and consistency within the code, ensuring alignment with state regulations and community needs, … are designed to improve the overall effectiveness of parking safety and enforcement by allowing on-street overnight parking under specific circumstances. Some of the amendments were designed to ensure the new code reflects what is already in practice locally, while others were changes to the current ordinance adopted by the Town Board in 2022.”

Parking especially becomes an issue in summer, when tourists crowd the mountain town at the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park.

One proposed change of note is a prohibition on parking for more than 30 minutes within any designated “active” loading zone between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Other altered parking rules include those involving distance from a curb or fire hydrant, obstructing a walkway or driveway, and on-street parking facing the opposite direction of traffic.

The draft amendments will be presented at an upcoming Town Board study session and Town Board meeting.

The proposed changes can be viewed at estes.org/parking, and questions or comments about them may be directed to Dana Klein, parking and ttransit manager, at dklein@estes.org or 970-577-3577.

