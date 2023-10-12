Estes philanthropy award nominations to close Friday

ESTES PARK – Nominations will be accepted through Friday for Philanthropist of the Year in the Estes Valley, according to the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center.

Nominations are being accepted in any of the following categories: Youth, Business, Enduring Service, Katie Speer Individual Philanthropist of the Year and the Shavlik Nonprofit of the Year. Nominations can be submitted through epnonprofit.org.

Award winners will be chosen by an independent volunteer committee of six community members. The EPNRC staff and board do not serve on the awards committee. Last year, around 40 nominations were submitted across all categories.Honorees will be announced at a free event to be held Nov. 9 at the YMCA of the Rockies to coincide with National Philanthropy Day. Those wishing to attend can RSVP and register a nonprofit table at epnonprofit.org. Ten nonprofit tables remained open as of Tuesday.