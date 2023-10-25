Estes Chamber seeks award nominees

ESTES PARK — Nominations are open for three awards to be presented Dec. 7 at the Estes Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural gala and awards dinner.

According to the chamber’s website, the Chamber Hero award will be presented to a member “who has proactively demonstrated extraordinary enthusiasm for our organization through volunteerism, participation in Chamber activities and/or committees.”

The Business Professional of the Year award will be presented to “a local business person who demonstrates an all-around excellence in business” and “exemplifies the qualities of effective leadership, team development, and strong business acumen. This individual shows a commitment to Estes Park, has an outstanding reputation and a commitment to the wider community.”

An award for Business of the Year will be presented to a business that has “demonstrated outstanding leadership, business acumen and professionalism in Estes Park. Nominees should show excellence in their approach to overall operation and a high level of customer service. This business has a reputation for integrity in the community and innovative approaches to operating.”

The gala and dinner will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Ridgeline Hotel, 101 S. St Vrain Ave. in Estes Park.

Nominations can be submitted and more information on the event are on the chamber’s website, esteschamber.org/.