Aerospace 3D-printing firm could bring nearly 400 jobs to region

DENVER — An out-of-state company that develops three-dimensional printing technology for the aerospace industry is eyeing the Denver metropolitan area for its new headquarters and first manufacturing facility, which could mean the creation of hundreds of new, high-paying jobs.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday morning offered millions in tax incentives in an effort to lure the unidentified firm — referred to by Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade staff as Project SkyForge — to the metro region, which includes Boulder and Broomfield counties.

It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies that the OEDIT is recruiting until incentives are accepted.

Michelle Hadwiger, OEDIT deputy director and director of global business development, said that outside of Colorado, the company is also considering Kansas or Missouri for its new homebase and manufacturing facility.

“Their main considerations are access to top aerospace talent and the cost of doing business,” she said of Project SkyForge, which has four employees, none of whom are in Colorado.

Project SkyForge has been offered more than $5.85 million in incentives over eight years to set up shop in Colorado. To receive that full value, the company would have to create 392 net new jobs that pay an average annual wage of $130,867.

“By introducing high-skilled, high-wage jobs, Project SkyForge would enhance the state’s manufacturing network, drive technological innovation, and contribute to sustained economic growth within the aerospace sector in Colorado,” Hadwiger said.

