Economy & Economic Development  November 16, 2023

Rare-earth magnet firm eyes Colorado for headquarters

Ken Amundson
Economy4-4

DENVER — Colorado officials on Thursday approved an offer of tax incentives to an unnamed United States-based rare-earth magnet manufacturing company that is considering establishing its headquarters in the Centennial State. 

The company, referred to in Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade documents as Project Earth II, is “exploring options for where to build its facility and headquarters, which will be initially a 25,000-square-foot pilot plant with room to grow into a 150,000-square-foot operation.” The company, according to the OEDIT memo, is considering all of Colorado. 

It is the Colorado Economic Development Commission’s practice not to identify companies OEDIT is recruiting until incentives are accepted.

The incentives package is worth a bit more than $3.9 million over eight years. Should Project Earth II accept, it would pledge to create 250 new full-time jobs at a minimum average annual wage $72,046.

“The jobs will include machinery workers, engineers, sales and R&D,” according to OEDIT. “The company has 15 employees, none of whom are in Colorado.”

DENVER — Colorado officials on Thursday approved an offer of tax incentives to an unnamed United States-based rare-earth magnet manufacturing company that is considering establishing its headquarters in the Centennial State. 

The company, referred to in Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade documents as Project Earth II, is “exploring options for where to build its facility and headquarters, which will be initially a 25,000-square-foot pilot plant with room to grow into a 150,000-square-foot operation.” The company, according to the OEDIT memo, is considering all of Colorado. 

It is the Colorado Economic Development Commission’s practice not to identify companies OEDIT is…

Tags: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Ken Amundson

Managing Editor

Ken Amundson
Ken Amundson is managing editor of BizWest. He has lived in Loveland and reported on issues in the region since 1987. Prior to Colorado, he reported and edited for news organizations in Minnesota and Iowa. He's a parent of two and grandparent of four, all of whom make their homes on the Front Range. A news junkie at heart, he also enjoys competitive sports, especially the Rapids.

Latest by Ken Amundson:

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

Semiconductor-components maker could expand in metro Denver

 November 16, 2023

National biotech sector ‘awakening’ to Colorado’s ascension, challenges remain

 September 28, 2023

Cybersecurity company could bring 130 jobs to Broomfield

 August 17, 2023