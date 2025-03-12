Noodles rolls out revamped menu amid stock stumble

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co.’s (Nasdaq: NDLS) revamped menu, which features about a dozen new or reimagined dishes, is available at Broomfield-based fast-casual chain’s restaurant locations across the country.

The company, which has seen its sales price fall more than 20% over the past month, began its menu overhaul about a year ago in an effort to reverse a prolonged sales and earnings skid. In fiscal 2024, Noodles’ sales were $493.3 million, down 2% from 2023. The company’s net loss of $9.9 million in 2023 grew to a net loss of $36.2 million last year.

“This is the biggest investment Noodles & Company has ever made in its menu, driven by extensive research, rigorous testing, and a deep commitment to innovation —ensuring we deliver exactly what our guests crave,” Noodles CEO Drew Madsen said in a prepared statement. “We’re adding more sauce, vegetables, and premium ingredients to elevate flavor, pushing ourselves to exceed expectations as consumer tastes evolve while simultaneously extending our reach and attracting new customers. Test market results show a significant increase in guest satisfaction across all key dimensions and give us great confidence as we embark on this new beginning for Noodles.”

New or updated menu items include cajun shrimp fettuccine, buffalo chicken ranch mac and cheese, green goddess Cobb salad, lemon parmesan broccoli, rigatoni rosa and basil pesto cavatappi.

Madsen, a former president at Panera Bread who was hired in late 2023 to replace Noodle’s long-time CEO Dave Boennighausen, unveiled the company’s “menu transformation” efforts to investors and analysts in March 2024, saying that Noodles must adopt a “new ‘contemporary comfort kitchen’ culinary identity.”

Noodles hired restaurant-industry consulting firm The Culinary Edge to help shape its updated culinary identity.

“While Noodles has consistently introduced new limited time offering menus in recent years, it has been a long time since we updated our core menu,” Madsen said during a March 2024 earnings call. “As a result, our menu looks dated compared to newer fast casual competitors.”

