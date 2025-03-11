Vail Resorts stock gets lift from increased quarterly sales, earnings

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc.’s (NYSE: MTN) stock price got a boost in Tuesday after the Broomfield ski area operator posted higher year-over-year sales and earnings in the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year despite recording fewer visitors and grappling with labor unrest at one its biggest resorts.

The company posted sales of $1.1 billion in the most recent quarter, up 5.5% from the second quarter of 2024. Vail’s net earnings attributable were $245.5 million in the second quarter of this year, up from $219.3 million in the same period last year.

While total skier visits during the current season are down 2.5% season-to-date compared with last season, lift ticket revenue is up 4.1%.

“Through the second quarter, guest satisfaction scores across our destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas were strong and grew relative to scores in the prior three years, excluding Park City Mountain, where the guest experience during the 13-day patrol union strike was not the experience we wanted to provide,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a prepared statement.

Looking ahead, Vail expects net earnings attributable to total between $257 million and $309 million for the full 2025 fiscal year.

Vail’s stock finished trading Tuesday at $165.42, up 7.63% on the day.

