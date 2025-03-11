Price increase fuels fourth-quarter revenue boost for Gaia 

LOUISVILLE — Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) posted double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven in part by an increase in the streaming video provider’s subscription rates.

Sales in the most recent quarter were $24.4 million, up 18% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Gaia reduced its net loss from $1.8 million to $800,000 over that period.

“As planned, we have delivered positive free cash flow for both Q4 and the full year,” Gaia chairman Jirka Rysavy said in a prepared statement. “Our price increase during (the) second part of the year has already shown positive revenue impact with 18% revenue growth in the quarter. The price increase combined with investments in content, AI and community, shall further improve Gaia’s position.”

Gaia’s membership “increased during the year, growing sequentially during the fourth quarter, regardless of some member losses due to the price increase, with the member count ending at 856,000 up from 806,000 on Dec. 31, 2023,” the company said.

