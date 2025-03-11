Aims to break ground on Workforce Innovation Center in Greeley

GREELEY — Aims Community College will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Aims Workforce Innovation Center in Greeley on Thursday, March 13.

“The facility will feature unique spaces such as innovation partner spaces, manufacturing labs, outdoor testing grounds, and high-tech learning environments. Designed for adaptability, the center will evolve with emerging technologies to ensure long-term relevance. It is designed to support local startups and provide students with hands-on experience in cutting-edge technology and business development,” the school said in a news release. “Aims will exclusively work with companies open to collaborating with students. As the first innovation incubator in Weld County, AWIC will serve as a hub for entrepreneurship in Northern Colorado.”

The $25.5 million, 45,000-square-foot facility on the grounds of Aims’ Greeley campus is designed to help new businesses, ideas or projects grow while reducing operational risks and costs, BizWest reported when the center was approved in 2023.

It will include spaces for partner companies, manufacturing labs and outdoor testing grounds, and is scheduled to open in early 2026.

