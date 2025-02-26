 February 26, 2025

Aims launches hands-on 3D concrete-printing courses

GREELEY – Aims Community College will launch its first hands-on 3D concrete-printing courses in two weekend workshops this spring.

The first hands-on courses are designed as workshops held over two weekends and feature instruction and experiential learning using 3D concrete-printing technology, according to a news release. The sessions are held at the  Applied Technology and Trades Center on the Aims Greeley campus. 

Last year, Aims partnered with Alquist 3D, a 3D concrete-printing and construction company, to incorporate its technology into a new curriculum and train the workforce. The course followed the company’s relocation to Greeley in 2023. Until now, the courses have all been online.

Students first must complete the 25-hour certificate course before they can attend the hands-on sessions, the release stated. The next session to earn the certificate begins Monday, March 3. Once that is complete, students can attend both workshops: the 3D Concrete Printing Coding & Design course, March 29-30, and the 3D Concrete Printing Material Science course, April 5-6.

The coding and design workshop covers the fundamentals of 3D concrete printing, from digital design to robotic execution. Students will get practical experience in print planning and execution, the release stated. The second course will give students hands-on experience in 3D concrete printing, with a focus on equipment, material preparation, and site setup. Participants will  learn to assemble and operate mixing and print head systems, optimize workflows, and troubleshoot processes in a real-world construction environment, the release stated.

To register or learn more about 3D concrete printing training opportunities at Aims, visit aims.co/3d-concrete-printing.

