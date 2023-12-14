Aims Community College approves Workforce Innovation Center

An architectural rendering of the planned Aims Workforce innovation Center. Courtesy Aims Community College.

GREELEY — Aims Community College will move forward with construction of the new Aims Workforce Innovation Center on the college’s Greeley campus after the project received approval of the Aims board of trustees Wednesday.

The $25.5 million, 45,000-square-foot facility is designed to help new businesses, ideas or projects grow while reducing operational risks and costs. It will include spaces for partner companies, manufacturing labs and outdoor testing grounds. It is scheduled to open in early 2026.

“Approving AWIC is a huge step forward for Aims in meeting our mission,” outgoing Aims Board of Trustees chair Lyle Achziger said in a prepared statement. “Our college, our communities and all of northern Colorado and beyond will benefit greatly for decades to come.”

The construction and manufacturing sectors, with which Aims has existing training and workforce-development relationships, will benefit from the new center, according to a press release. One of the first companies in residence will be Alquist LLC, a startup company that will produce 3D-printed houses.

Aims teamed with Alquist in October to provide a short-term training program for future Alquist employees. The company will use production space at Aims to expand its business and develop its technology.

Aims will work exclusively with companies open to collaborating with students. Aims’ associate vice president of academic affairs, Nick Spezza, said the center will become a “living laboratory” that will include students, faculty and staff helping the facility adapt over time.

“We hope it can mold into slightly new shapes over the years,” Spezza said.