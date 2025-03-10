Crocs digital exec departing

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) executive vice president and chief digital officer Adam Michaels is leaving the footwear company, according to a disclosure filed last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Michaels, who will leave his position on May 1, has agreed to a non-compete covenant and is “entitled to a lump sum $320,000 payment,” the document said.

on Facebook on LinkedIn