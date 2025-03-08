Meati ‘unclear on the future’ as 150 layoffs, plant closure loom

BOULDER — Boulder-headquartered Meati Foods, a mushroom-based whole-food proteins producer, plans to lay off 150 workers and close its massive production facility in Thornton.

“We are taking this action because our lender unexpectedly removed cash from our accounts and took control of the remaining cash reserves on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, and the action was not reasonably foreseeable,” Meati wrote in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed Friday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. “Based on this action, we do not have sufficient funding to continue operating. The result of the lender’s unexpected action is that we have to shut down a manufacturing facility.”

The WARN Act requires advance notice of layoffs for companies that meet certain criteria.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Meati, a trade name used by Emergy Inc., creates high-protein, high-fiber and nutrient-dense meats using mycelium — the muscular root structure of fungi — as its single main ingredient. Unlike traditional meat alternatives, which typically attempt to mimic products such as chicken nuggets or ground beef, Meati’s products replicate whole cuts of meat such as chicken breasts, steak, jerky and pork tenderloin.

“We firmly believe in our mission and that mycelium will change the protein paradigm,” a Meati spokesperson told BizWest in an email Saturday. “While we’re unclear on the future, we hope for the sake of consumers and the planet that Meati’s mission will endure.”

Meati’s 100,000-square-foot production facility in Thornton, dubbed the “mega ranch,” was expected to have production capacity in the tens of millions of pounds, the company said when the factory opened in 2023.

At the mega-ranch, Meati was “able to grow a teaspoon of spores into hundreds of cows’ equivalent of whole-food protein in just a few days,” the company said in 2023.

The company’s products began being sold in retail outlets in July 2022, the same month that Meati raised a $150 million Series C round. Meati’s fundraising haul totals nearly $375 million, according to Crunchbase data.

Meati has attracted a number of high-profile investors, including Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, celebrity chef Rachael Ray; chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media, David Chang; the co-founders of restaurant chain sweetgreen, Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman; and former White House senior policy adviser for nutrition Sam Kass.

In early 2024, Meati replaced co-founder Tyler Huggins as CEO with Phil Graves, who had been recently hired as the company’s chief financial officer. The company also laid off an undisclosed number of employees in at least three rounds of job cuts over the past few years.

Under the previous leadership regime, Meati officials made bold revenue predictions. In 2023, soon after the mega-ranch in Thornton opened, company leaders said Meati could record $1 billion in annual sales by 2025.

Instead — with sales of meat alternatives in steady decline industrywide for the past few years — Meati’s viability appears to be in jeopardy.

on Facebook on LinkedIn