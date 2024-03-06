Lentiful wins Naturally Boulder pitch slam, People’s Choice Award

Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam participants included Kerry Gilmartin, Love, Plants; Ashlin Clark, The Canine Co.; and Ben Bacon, Lentiful. Courtesy Naturally Boulder.

BOULDER — Lentiful LLC, a Broomfield-based brand of on-the-go meals made from lentils, won the Naturally Boulder pitch slam and People’s Choice Award last week at the local trade group’s annual gathering in Boulder.

“We’re incredibly honored to have won this year’s Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam and People’s Choice Award. The support emerging brands receive from Naturally Boulder as a startup, from a tactical and strategic level, is unrivaled in our category,” Lentiful CEO Ben Bacon said in a prepared statement. “There are so many fantastic entrepreneurs and natural food brands in this community who are always willing to help. We’re both lucky and proud to be a part of it.”

Other award winners included:

SPONSORED CONTENT Solar Operations and Maintenance for Commercial Properties One key qualification to consider when selecting a solar partner to install your system is whether they have an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) or service department. Since solar is a long-term asset with an expected lifecycle of 30 plus years, ongoing O&M should be considered up front. A trusted O&M partner will maximize your system’s energy output and therefor the return on your investment.