Aims Ag Day offers petting zoo, baby chicks, drones, VR

FORT LUPTON — The public is invited to Aims Community College for its Ag Day Open House next week. This free event celebrates local agriculture and provides hands-on educational experiences for all ages.



The event will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 12 at Aims Fort Lupton Campus in an interactive experience showcasing agriculture’s essential role in the local economy and daily life, according to a news release.

“Agriculture is a cornerstone of our community and economy, and we’re excited to invite the public to experience it firsthand,” said Agricultural Sciences and Technology Department Chair Amy McFarland in the release. “From animal science and drone technology to sustainable gardening and transportation, Ag Day offers something for everyone, whether you’re a student exploring career options or a community member interested in learning more about where your food comes from.”

Attendees will learn about modern agricultural practices, connect with industry professionals, and be an opportunity for students to explore Aims Agricultural Science and Technology programs and facilities. Visitors can tour the agricultural sciences greenhouse and classrooms, meet faculty and students, and engage in various fun and educational activities presented by Aims departments and community partners.

Featured Activities and Demonstrations Include:

Newly Hatched Chicks – Get up close with adorable baby chicks in the Aims agricultural sciences classroom and learn about poultry care and incubation.

– Get up close with adorable baby chicks in the Aims agricultural sciences classroom and learn about poultry care and incubation. Petting Farm – Sponsored by the Aims Ag Club, this activity offers a chance to interact with farm animals and learn about livestock care.

– Sponsored by the Aims Ag Club, this activity offers a chance to interact with farm animals and learn about livestock care. Drones in Agriculture – Aims’ Aviation program will showcase how drones are used in modern farming for crop monitoring, surveying, and precision agriculture.

– Aims’ Aviation program will showcase how drones are used in modern farming for crop monitoring, surveying, and precision agriculture. Virtual Reality Agricultural Experiences – Presented by Realizing Aptitudes and Dairy Max, this interactive station allows visitors to experience the future of agriculture through VR technology.

– Presented by Realizing Aptitudes and Dairy Max, this interactive station allows visitors to experience the future of agriculture through VR technology. Veterinary Sciences – Hosted by CSU Sci on the Fly, this exhibit highlights veterinary science careers and provides hands-on learning experiences related to animal care and health.

– Hosted by CSU Sci on the Fly, this exhibit highlights veterinary science careers and provides hands-on learning experiences related to animal care and health. CDL Simulator – Experience what it’s like to drive a commercial truck with the Aims CDL Training Program’s high-tech simulator, an essential tool in agricultural transportation.

– Experience what it’s like to drive a commercial truck with the Aims CDL Training Program’s high-tech simulator, an essential tool in agricultural transportation. 4-H Youth Club – Meet local 4-H members and learn how youth develop leadership and agricultural skills through this long-standing national program.

– Meet local 4-H members and learn how youth develop leadership and agricultural skills through this long-standing national program. Seed Lending Library – Learn about personal and community gardening resources, including accessing the Seed Lending Library to start a garden hosted by the Fort Lupton Public & School Library.

Aims Ag Day Open House is free and open to the public. Families, students, and community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

