National Western Stock Show names Wes Allison as president and CEO

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has hired ag veteran Wes Allison as its next president and CEO. The move comes in time for the National Western Stock Show to open The Legacy Building and the Sue Anschutz Rogers Livestock Center for the 2026 Stock Show.

“After an extensive search, we are excited to welcome Wes Allison as our next president and CEO,” said Douglas Jones, chairman of the board of the National Western Stock Show, in a news release. “Wes is a proven, innovative leader in the livestock industry and his deep roots in agriculture – coupled with his commitment to youth scholarships and vast experience in event development – make him the perfect fit to lead National Western into the future. We look forward to officially welcoming him on May 5 and know that he will embody the We Are the West spirit that we so proudly value.”

Allison is no stranger to running fairs and rodeos. He spent nearly 23 years as president and CEO of the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, where he expanded operations and the Houston livestock exhibits, advanced agricultural education programs and transformed it into year-round multi-event venue, the release stated. Prior to that, he oversaw livestock exhibits at the Houston Livestock Show, one of the largest events of its kind.

Raised in West Texas, Allison’s lifelong connection to agriculture began with 4-H and youth rodeo competitions. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University, with Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics and a Master of Science in agriculture.

