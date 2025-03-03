Boulder protesters decry staff cuts at NOAA

BOULDER — Two former members of Congress and the head of the Boulder Chamber joined a crowd of protesters on a sunny, warm Monday outside the offices of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in south Boulder to rail against the Trump administration’s layoffs and firings of federal workers.

A throng estimated by vigilant NOAA security guards to be “more than 1,000” turned out along South Broadway to hear former U.S. Reps. David Skaggs and Tim Wirth chide President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” for cuts they said put Americans’ safety at risk.

Ernie Hildner, who directed NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center from 1986 until he retired in 2005, said he was “outraged by the inefficient, harmful NOAA layoffs.

“Information about layoffs in Boulder has been hard to come by. I can’t tell you who or how many have been laid off,” Hildner said. “Government spokespersons have said the firings will not affect NOAA’s functions. I’m here to tell you that can’t be true when 10% of the staff are dismissed abruptly.”

A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 gather Monday near the offices of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Boulder to protest federal job cuts. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest



Hildner said people he worked with at NOAA and its National Weather Service “were capable, dedicated, hardworking and passionate. They were not lazy, nor was the workforce bloated, as some have said.”

Project 2025, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s policy blueprint for a Republican administration, describes NOAA as a primary component “of the climate change alarm industry” and said it “should be broken up and downsized” and that private companies should take over its weather forecasting role.

Hundreds of NOAA and NWS employees were dismissed across the country on Thursday, but spokespeople at the Boulder offices of those agencies have declined to comment on how nationwide layoffs are impacting the local offices.

Boulder Chamber president and CEO John Tayer also said he has heard no hard numbers about layoffs there, but he stressed the importance to Boulder’s economy and attractiveness for luring business.

The city hosts “17 federal laboratories and their roughly 3,600 employees who live in our communities, shop in our business establishments and generally contribute to the intellectual heft that characterizes Boulder’s innovation economy,” Tayer said. “While I know this is billed as a protest, and resist we must, I stand here today in celebration of our federal laboratories and federally funded research.

“That’s what President Eisenhower did when he stood at this very location just over 70 years ago to dedicate the Boulder Labs for the National Bureau of Standards, now the National Institute of Standards,” Tayer said. “Because of what these laboratories and the extraordinary scientists and dedicated professionals they house have discovered and developed, we have saved lives, we are better prepared for disasters, and we have advanced scientific understanding of the world around us.”

As former U.S. Rep. David Skaggs, D-Colo., looks on, Boulder Chamber president and CEO John Tayer addresses a crowd of more than 1,000 that turned out Monday for a protest of staff cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

Tayer listed the benefits of research done in Boulder by NOAA and NIST:

“Federally funded weather science helps our farmers prepare for more reliable harvests and prepares business to protect the critical operations,” he said. “Federally funded solar science keeps our telecommunications equipment reliable and keeps commerce operating smoothly across the globe. Federally funded laser science has transformed our computer capacity and keeps our aerospace and defense industries powered by the most advanced technologies.

“And the noble winning work of our local Boulder scientists in controlling atoms – the foundation for quantum physics – is establishing the foundation for the latest technology revolution that will fuel our biomedical, aerospace, telecommunications and software development industries.”

Wirth, who represented the Boulder area in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1987 and Colorado in the U.S. Senate from 1987 to 1993, said he and his wife, Wren, marveled at the turnout at the rally to support the federal agencies.

“Coming up the road was so exciting,” Wirth said. “We thought, ‘Boy it’s great to be in Boulder.’”

Skaggs, who organized the protest and led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, succeeded Wirth in the House, serving from 1987 to 1999.

“We feel the loss here at NOAA because it affects us personally, our friends and our neighbors,” he said. “Of course we know this is just the Boulder example of the mindless culling of civil servants whose work is little understood by Musk or the president. Today we stand with NOAA and the National Weather Service, but we also stand with public servants across the country: the Park Service, the Forest Service, the Postal Service and, yes, even the Internal Revenue Service.”

He noted the word “service” in each of the agencies’ names, adding “that’s because they serve us.”

Skaggs also read a statement from Boulder’s current congressman, Joe Neguse.

“These reckless mass terminations and the administration’s unilateral gutting of federal agencies are already causing deep harm to our country and communities right here in Colorado,” Neguse’s statement said. “They will undoubtedly have disastrous ramifications for the scientists and experts working right here in our very own backyard to ensure accurate forecasting, issue severe weather alerts and provide the community with emergency information. We should be celebrating these folks for their contributions, not putting our communities and our country at a disadvantage by purging agency after agency.”

“While I protest the shortsighted evisceration of government investment in our collective national economic vitality,” Tayer said, “let’s be clear what it is that brings us together. We are here because our federal laboratories, our federal scientists and their dedicated support teams have accomplished so much for our economy and for humanity. And all of that is worthy of our celebration and all of that is worthy of saving, for today and tomorrow.”

Wirth predicted that public outrage over the cuts would prevail.

The Boulder-based agencies provide “the greatest science in the country,” Wirth said. “NOAA will be here to help heal the country, heal our environment and bring us back toward a sustainable future.”

