Great Plates of Downtown set March 1-14 in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The 20th annual Great Plates of Downtown will be held March 1-14 in Fort Collins, offering two weeks of specially priced menu specials — $25, $35, $45, or $15 and less — and a chance to support the Food Bank for Larimer County.

Promoters of the event this year will introduce “Golden Ticket Cocktail Napkins,” with those finding one being entered to win one of three one-night staycations at the Armstrong Hotel, the Elizabeth Hotel or the Edwards House, along with a 100 Downtown Fort Collins gift card. Three additional winners will receive a $200 downtown gift card. The cards will be redeemable at more than 170 downtown businesses.

Great Plates of Downtown has raised more than $1.15 million for the Food Bank for Larimer County since 2008, providing more than 2.3 million meals. Promoters encourage diners to add a donation to their bill, with 100% of contributions directly supporting those facing food insecurity.

“We’re tremendously excited to celebrate 20 years of Great Plates of Downtown,” Amy Pezzani, CEO of the Food Bank for Larimer County, said in a prepared statement. “This event has become a legacy, showcasing the culinary excellence of our local restaurants while giving back to our hunger relief programs. The generous donations from participants help support services for more than 50,000 people. Community contributions are key to ensuring everyone has access to nutritious food.”

Newcomers to the promotion this year include Avogadro’s Number, Breckenridge Brewery, Japango, Persimmon, Pure Green and Sushi Jeju, joining long-standing participants including CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing and The Melting Pot Fort Collins.A list of menu specials is online at GreatPlatesofDowntown.com, although featured items may change.

