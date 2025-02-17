Xairos inks SBIR contract, builds advisory board

LAFAYETTE — Xairos Systems Inc. received a $1.9 million Small Business Innovation Research contract this month from SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force, for work on quantum clock and optical synchronization technologies.

The Lafayette company is developing space-based timing architecture. “Accurate timing synchronization is critical for the world’s transportation, networks, financial transactions, data centers and power grids,” the company said in a news release.

Xairos recently established an advisory board made up of timing, photonics, space, and business experts. The group includes Marc Weiss of the National Institute of Standards and Technology; Andrew Turner, a retired officer from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force; aerospace business development expert Adam Sturmer; and aerospace executive and entrepreneur Joseph Campagna.

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn