Xairos hires aerospace entrepreneur as chief strategy officer

LAFAYETTE — Xairos Systems Inc. has hired Joseph Campagna, a former aerospace executive and entrepreneur, as its new chief strategy officer.

Campagna was a co-founder and CEO of aerospace communications firm BridgeComm Inc.

Lafayette-based Xairos is developing space-based quantum timing architecture. “Accurate timing synchronization is critical for the world’s transportation, networks, financial transactions, data centers and power grids,” the company said in a news release.

As Xairos’ strategy chief, Campagna will lead “the creation of groundbreaking solutions including quantum-secure communications and applications to address increasing needs for security and resilience in position, navigation and timing.

Xairos received a $1.9 million Small Business Innovation Research contract last month from SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force, for work on quantum clock and optical synchronization technologies.

The company recently established an advisory board made up of timing, photonics, space, and business experts. The group includes Marc Weiss of the National Institute of Standards and Technology; Andrew Turner, a retired officer from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force; and aerospace business development expert Adam Sturmer.

