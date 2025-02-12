Mark Weiss joins Platte River Power Authority

FORT COLLINS — Mark Weiss has joined Platte River Power Authority as chief technology officer, a new position with the utility to address its transition into diverse energy resources.

“Mark joins us with extensive experience working for both public and investor-owned utilities. His unique perspective working for both wholesale and retail electric utilities will be invaluable as we work with our owner communities to implement distributed energy resources,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in a news release.. “I am pleased to welcome Mark to our senior leadership team and look forward to working with him as we work to achieve Platte River’s goals.”

Weiss joins Platte River with more than a decade in executive technology leadership in the utility industry, the release stated. He most recently served as the chief information and technology officer at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Inc. In that role, he led the information-technology, operational technology and cybersecurity functions for the organization, the release stated.

The new role follows the utility’s recent restructuring to address specific leadership needs as the organization continues to transition its energy portfolio and support the energy goals of its owner communities.

