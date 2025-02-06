Nutrien sponsors exhibit at Children’s Museum

LOVELAND — Loveland ag company Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc. has granted $100,000 to the new Colorado Children’s Museum to establish an ag-based adventure exhibit.

The sponsorship will help museum officials create a crop-growing themed role-playing exhibit with the Pulliam Family Farm to Table Gallery, according to a news release.

“We are incredibly grateful for this new sponsorship with Nutrien,” said Ryan Howard, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Northern Colorado in the release. “It is impossible to tell the story of our region without including both our agricultural heritage and the role the industry plays in our lives today. Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. With their U.S. headquarters less than a mile from the children’s museum site, we are proud to call them our neighbors.”

The exhibit will include hands-on play in a farm like-setting, the release stated. Through role-playing, children also will role-play feeding animals and going to a play market.

“Youth education is an area that our team at Nutrien is extremely passionate about, especially when it comes to education about agriculture,” Brian Knifong, head of marketing for Nutrien Ag Solutions, said in the release. “It’s important to show kids where their food comes from and the key role farming plays in nourishing our world. We’re excited to be teaming up with the Children’s Museum of Northern Colorado to bring this hands-on experience to life for local families.”

The children’s museum is under development at the Loveland Yards (formerly the Loveland Outlets) and is expected to open this year. The project has been ongoing since 2015.

