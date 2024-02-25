Nutrien commits to support Loveland Youth Campus

LOVELAND — Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) has made a $150,000 commitment to support the Loveland Youth Campus, a child care and out-of-school hub for families in Loveland.

Nutrien’s investment will ensure more children have safe care and access to healthy foods through an onsite food pantry, the United Way of Larimer County said in a press statement. Located at 2500 E. First St., the site formerly occupied by New Vision Charter School is adjacent to one of Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s facilities.

“Collaborations, like how Nutrien and United Way of Larimer County work together, truly make anything possible. We are thrilled for this expansion of our organizations’ collective commitment to growing our future — this investment is a testament to Nutrien’s commitment to Larimer County and ensures our littlest learners and future workforce are prepared for success in life,” Joy Sullivan, president and CEO of United Way of Larimer County, said in a written statement.

SPONSORED CONTENT Platte River’s path to a clean, reliable energy future In 2018, Platte River’s Board of Directors passed a Resource Diversification Policy, setting a new course for how Platte River provides energy.

The Loveland Youth Campus concept originated as a partnership between Boys and Girls Clubs, Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, United Way and Early Childhood Council of Larimer County. Additional nonprofit partners, including ChildSafe and Loveland Youth Gardeners, are joining the location to provide onsite services for children and families. The campus can serve 350 youth per day, quadruple Teaching Tree’s available Loveland child care spots for infants and toddlers, and impact thousands of families.

United Way is leading the fundraising efforts for the completion of the $2 million retrofit of the Loveland Youth Campus building to meet child care licensing requirements. Dohn Construction is spearheading the renovations, which began in August of 2023 and are slated to be completed by March 2024.

“As part of our company’s purpose of Feeding the Future, it’s so important for us to help ensure the children in our communities have access to the resources they need, especially healthy food,” said Katie Mayfield, senior director of human resources for North American Retail at Nutrien. “The foundation for a child’s success is nutritious food, so we are very proud to support the Loveland Youth Campus to help ensure the children in our community have a safe place to spend time after school, as well as a place to grab a healthy snack.”

Monetary donations to the Loveland Youth Campus qualify for the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, which can provide a 50% state tax credit in addition to the applicable federal and state income tax deductions.