Cultivate adds to leadership team

BOULDER — Cultivate, a corporate gifting solution provider, has added three executives to its leadership team.

The three are: David Gottlieb as president; Josie Donnelly, vice president for sales; and Dorothy Wolden, vice president for marketing. Each brings decades of expertise in business development, sales, marketing and operational excellence.

“These leadership additions reflect Cultivate’s commitment to innovation and growth,” Tom Romine, founder and CEO of Cultivate, said in the release. “David, Josie and Dorothy each bring an impressive track record of success in their respective fields. Their expertise will allow us to enhance our offerings, broaden our reach and guarantee that businesses can deliver exceptional gifting experiences to strengthen relationships with their employees and clients.”

David Gottlieb

Gottlieb previously held positions at PopSockets and Chipotle Mexican Grill, scaling global brands and enhancing performance.

Josie Donnelly

Donnelly has led teams at Beyond Pricing, Chargebee and TriTech Software Systems. She is experienced in sales leadership and revenue growth.

Dorothy Wolden

Wolden led marketing initiatives at SureCam and Emailage.

Cultivate offers an on-site gifting platform that delivers corporate gifting experiences for incentive trips and events, catering to nearly half of Fortune 100 and a third of Fortune 500 companies, the release stated. Cultivate has delivered more than 10,000 corporate gifting programs and gifted more than two million people.

