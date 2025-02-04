Altitude Sports reaches deal to return to Xfinity TV

DENVER– A tumultuous relationship that featured a five-year blackout of Kroenke Entertainment-owned Denver professional sports teams, including the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets, on local television has ended, according to the sparring parties.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Altitude Sports television network, and Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA) said Tuesday that Altitude Sports has returned to Xfinity TV customers throughout Colorado and New Mexico, plus parts of Arizona and Kansas. Xfinity customers will now have access to all live game broadcasts of the KSE-owned Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to once again make Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games available on Comcast and Xfinity platforms in Colorado and the surrounding region,” KSE vice chairman Josh Kroenke said in the release. “This is the best possible outcome for Nuggets Nation and Avs Faithful, who now have a straightforward way to see every game on one service.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Beginning Tuesday, Altitude is on Xfinity channel 1250 in the Denver market as part of the Xfinity More Sports and Entertainment (MSE) video package, an add-on that can be purchased by subscribers to the Xfinity Sports & News, Popular TV, or Ultimate TV video services. The price for MSE on television will be adjusted to $15.95, effective April 8, the release stated.

Altitude and Comcast had been in a contract dispute since 2019. The two settled a lawsuit between them in 2023, but they hadn’t reached a deal to return to airing the sports teams until now.

Where available, Altitude Sports will be accessible through multiple platforms, providing Xfinity customers with options for how to watch and subscribe to the network, whether on television, online, or through their mobile device, the release stated.

Altitude Sports will remain available on all of its other current carriers, the release stated. A series of free over-the-air broadcasts of Nuggets and Avalanche games on 9NEWS and My20 are not impacted by the Comcast agreement and will continue to be shown on all Xfinity plans with local channels.

on Facebook on LinkedIn