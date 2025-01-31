Ledingham named to Larimer eco-devo post

FORT COLLINS — Janine Ledingham has been hired by Larimer County as associate director of economic and workforce development.

Ledingham brings more than 15 years of experience in driving regional economic growth across Colorado, including extensive work in public-private partnerships supporting diverse business communities. She will lead the county’s business and economic development services, emphasizing support for local and regional businesses to attract, retain and expand new business opportunities.

Another key component of her position will be collaborating with industry leaders to pursue and maintain a skilled and diverse workforce.

“Northern Colorado’s demonstrated commitment to regional economic development, the opportunity to join a very talented, collaborative group of economic development partners in the region, and the strong projected growth and opportunity in Northern Colorado really drew me to this role,” Ledingham said in a prepared statement. “The alignment of values and commitment to regional economic development made this opportunity very compelling.”

Ledingham’s career spans leadership roles with Small Business Development Centers across the state.

Her most-recent position was director of Colorado’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership Center. Before that, she served as director of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

Ledingham holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Trinity University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business.

“I’m passionate about supporting Colorado’s economic vitality,” she said. “In this role, I look forward to learning the regional landscape and working with our partners to create and support high-impact initiatives to foster economic growth across Northern Colorado.”

She said her priorities include engaging with regional partners to understand their strategic initiatives and exploring emerging opportunities through the Regional Economic Development Initiative and other economic-development partnerships.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Janine to our team. Her extensive experience in economic development and business support services, matched with her values of collaboration and thoughtful solutions, makes her an ideal fit for such important work,” Mark Johnston, director of Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development, said in a prepared statement. “I’m confident in her ability to strengthen the LCEWD and the broader partnerships to help our local economy for businesses of all sizes.”

